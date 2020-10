Uncuffed – our audio journalism training program and podcast made in San Quentin and Solano Prisons – was honored as a finalist in the 2020 "Local That Works" competition. Out of more than 130 entries, we placed in the top five, and got to share Uncuffed with a national audience.

Check out the video we made for the competition, giving a peek behind the scenes at the people who make Uncuffed. Learn more and listen at www.weareuncuffed.org.