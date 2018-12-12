 Fog City Blues: Fanfare Zambaleta | KALW

Fog City Blues: Fanfare Zambaleta

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

Fanfare Zambaleta was incubated in the Zambaleta Music and Dance School in San Francisco and has since transformed into a full-fledged juggernaut of a band, featuring some of the Bay Area's most exciting young players and seasoned veterans. 

Emulating the great Balkan brass bands of the past and present, they play Romani, Serbian, Macedonian and Greek brass band music with passion and dedication. FZ's potent musical concoction of wild improvisation, meticulous ensemble coordination, earth-shaking low brass, thunderous drumming and jubilant vocals will move your feet and lift your soul. They join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio to preview their New Year's Eve concert at Ashkenaz in Berkeley.

