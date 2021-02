The latest release from Bob Dylan's back pages includes 74 previously unreleased studio recordings from 1970, most taken from the sessions for the New Morning and Self-Portrait albums.

Bob Dylan – 1970 joins 2019's Travelin' Thru (1967–1969) and 2013's Another Self Portrait (1969–1971) to paint a more complete picture of Dylan's studio work from a period spent off the road and largely out of the public eye. Wednesday, February 24 at 9 pm.