 Fog City Blues: Blues Saves Lives | KALW

Fog City Blues: Blues Saves Lives

By Devon Strolovitch 2 minutes ago

The 3nd annual, one-of-a-kind, star-studded blues concert to benefit Freedom House, Northern California’s first safe house for adult female survivors of human trafficking.

Blues Saves Lives will be an empowering afternoon and evening of original blues, vintage R&B, and roots music featuring recording artists Tommy Castro, Terrie Odabi with Terry Hiatt, Tia Carroll, Laura Chavez, Marina Crouse, and The Lucky Losers aka Cathy Lemons & Phil Berkowitz, who join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 10/02 at 9 pm for a preview.

Related Content

Fog City Blues: High Holidays with Jeremiah Lockwood

By Devon Strolovitch Sep 25, 2019

As part of the High Holy Days at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco, Jeremiah Lockwood and his musical guests create sacred, spiritual experiences, weaving together old-world cantorial singing and American blues and gospel, along with spiritual music from around the world.

Fog City Blues: It's My Anniversary

By Devon Strolovitch Sep 4, 2019
Photo: Juliet Spear Gardner

Your friendly neighborhood host was wed 8 years ago today at the Oakland Museum of California. Tune in tonight at 10 pm for bluesy tunes of love, marriage, and Wayne Thiebaud cakes.

Fog City Blues: Rockin' Soul Sounds from Outer Space

By Devon Strolovitch Jul 24, 2019

Guest DJ Honeycomb Brown presents songs of space travel, stars, planets, the Moon, and extra-terrestrials from the 50s/60s this Wednesday 7/24 at 9 pm.