Fog City Blues: Blues Saves Lives

The 3nd annual, one-of-a-kind, star-studded blues concert to benefit Freedom House, Northern California’s first safe house for adult female survivors of human trafficking.

Blues Saves Lives will be an empowering afternoon and evening of original blues, vintage R&B, and roots music featuring recording artists Tommy Castro, Terrie Odabi with Terry Hiatt, Tia Carroll, Laura Chavez, Marina Crouse, and The Lucky Losers aka Cathy Lemons & Phil Berkowitz, who join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 10/02 at 9 pm for a preview.