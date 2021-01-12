Experts Who Warned About Trump's Fascist Behavior Say It Sends A Dangerous Message

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with fascism experts Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Jason Stanley about last week’s assault on the Capitol and how Trump has fueled extremism and incited violence, threats, and assaults.

Over the last four years, countless scholars and experts have warned about Trump’s fascist behavior and compared him to other authoritarian leaders. Extremists are now calling for even more violence across the country. What precedent is this setting and what should be done about it?

Guests:

Jason Stanley, professor at Yale University who writes frequently about propaganda, free speech and authoritarianism. His latest book is How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor at New York University & historian and commentator on fascism, authoritarian leaders, and propaganda. Her latest book is Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present.

