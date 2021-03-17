The Expanded Child Allowance Will Reduce Child Poverty. How Can We Make It Permanent?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will benefit families and children. The bill includes a historic measure of expanding the Child Tax Credit and making it a monthly payment.

Low-income families would be the biggest beneficiaries. It’s expected to drastically cut child poverty. Today, four in 10 children in the US live in households that struggle to afford basic expenses. Advocates say it’s the most far-reaching anti-poverty legislation in more than 50 years. What questions do you have about the child allowance?

Guests:

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

Elaine Maag, Principal Research Associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, where she studies income support programs for low-income families and children

Web Resources:

HuffPost, Arthur Delaney: Thanks To The COVID-19 Relief Bill, Parents Could Soon Be Getting Regular Checks

NPR, Anya Kamenetz: What The $300 A Month Child Benefit Could Mean For A Family On The Edge

The New York Times, Jason DeParle: In the Stimulus Bill, a Policy Revolution in Aid for Children

CalMatters, Jackie Botts: 'Revolutionary' federal stimulus bill could cut California child poverty by half