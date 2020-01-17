Erica & Friends Live Music This Saturday!

Erica & Friends return for a live guest appearance this Saturday (1/18) at 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. Vocalist Erica Hockett performs some of her favorite traditional British and Irish ballads from her new recording “Hillside Avenue.” Other band members include Anne Bingham Goess on fiddle, Charlie Hancock on accordion, Chris Hammond on guitar, and Jason Courtney on bouzouki.

If you are away from your radios or outside of the 91.7 signal area this Saturday, listen on-line https://www.kalw.org/#stream/0 Or you can listen to the program on-demand for one week following the broadcast at https://www.kalw.org/programs/folk-music-beyond