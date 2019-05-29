Elder Law 200: Financial Abuse, Part One

Prescott Cole, Senior Staff Attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform -- CANHR --has long championed Senior Rights. Palo Alto Attorney Peter Stern teaches lawyers about MediCal and Special Needs Trusts. Our guests are introduced this evening by Your Legal Rights Host Jeff Hayden. Questions for Jeff, Peter and Prescott? Please call toll-free, 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PDT, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for your private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, invites calls to his office tomorrow on Bankruptcy Law: 9am-Noon Thursday, April 25, 800-477-3111 -- Mr Bayer's public service for KALW's audience.