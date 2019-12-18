Criminal Law: New Treatment Regimes?

For December 18th, our last broadcast of this year, 2019, YLR considers the changing criminal law and penalty paradigm. We move from mass incarceration towards treatment, as specialty courts guide implementation of the new treatment regimes. My guests include San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Mark Forcum (ret.) and Dean Johnson, Emmy-nominated commentator on both legal and political matters. Questions for Jeff's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.