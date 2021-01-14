As COVID-19 Ravages His Force, LAPD Chief Looks To Boost Confidence In Vaccine

In Los Angeles, COVID-19 cases continue to soar at an astonishing rate. In the first seven days of the year, for instance, roughly seven people died each hour.

Ambulances are lining up in front of hospitals, waiting to unload patients into overcrowded intensive care units. Mobile morgues have rolled in as the death count rises. And many experts say the worst is still yet to come.

The coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on the some 13,000 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department. To date, five officers have died due to complications related to COVID-19, and six are currently hospitalized, one in grave condition, according to police Chief Michel Moore. More than 2,000 Los Angeles police personnel have tested positive as of earlier this week.

Like elsewhere in the country, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is already underway in Los Angeles. In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered, Moore says he is hopeful that police officers will start receiving them in the next 10 to 14 days.

But also reflecting national trends, an informal survey by the Los Angeles police earlier this month found that 60% of the 9,500 respondents plan to get the vaccine when it is made available to them, while slightly more than 20% said they would not. Another 13% said they needed more information.

"Their concern was for their safety, for — what we see across the country — the confidence that the vaccine is worth taking versus the risk of getting COVID-19 itself," Moore says.

Now, the department is working to increase confidence in the vaccine.

In excerpts from his interview, Moore discusses the reasons behind the vaccine hesitancy and what the department plans to do:

What is your honest assessment at this moment in time of how much of your department is unwilling or reluctant to get vaccinated?

I sat on a panel with Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, and I think he said it best. What is happening in law enforcement is happening all across the country, and that is, the majority of Americans see this vaccine as a critical juncture, the next step for our recovery and for their health and safety. But there is a segment that is worried about the safety of it, the efficiency of it and whether it's worth the risks. And we have a task before us here in Los Angeles and LA city and LAPD, is to provide education. And I think that as more education is provided, we'll see more of our people stepping into it. And I believe at the end, 8 out of 10 or more will take the vaccine.

Why not just make getting vaccinated mandatory?

Currently, the emergency authorization of the two vaccines does not allow, from an occupational health and safety provision, to mandate its provision. You see the same in the health care industry. When you have an emergency authorization, it's my understanding the law does not allow employers to mandate it. Now, once [the vaccine] becomes, if you will, formalized and not just an emergency allowance, I think that will be the next decision point for us in the health care industry, first responders, police, fire and other essential workers. ... So, we're taking this a step at a time. So our key right now is to provide critical information.

But if there are people in your department who don't trust the current guidance, the current science, what makes you think that they would trust your information campaign?

Because the men and women of the department are good listeners, they're good thinkers, they're critical thinkers; they rely on good, solid information. And so our task is to provide it. And the vast majority of people in law enforcement and our first responders want to protect themselves, and they want to protect their families. ... This [pandemic] has our people scared, and yet they still come to work each day, and they're still engaging in efforts to provide for safety and security of the city and they act responsibly.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Isolation from the pandemic has led some struggling with addiction to relapse. It has kept others from getting help. And overdose deaths last year are expected to be a record-breaking 81,000. Corrinne Hess with Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

CORRINNE HESS, BYLINE: After their son died in January, Jackie and Robert Watson found a stack of popsicle sticks in his Milwaukee apartment. He'd written an affirmation on each one. I'm a fighter. Don't sweat the small stuff. My kids love me. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Cullins had been working with a drug counselor who advised him to write the messages to himself. Picking up the popsicle sticks, the Watsons were able to see how hard their son had wanted to kick his battle with cocaine. They wondered why he hadn't asked for help.

JACKIE WATSON: You know, we saw him losing weight and acting differently. And we would approach him and talk to him about it. And, you know, again, it was always a denial. He was like, no, mom and dad, I'm not doing that. You know, everything's fine.

HESS: Cullins died in January 2020 from a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. He was found by a maintenance worker in his apartment. Cullins had three children and a contagious smile. His death came after years of fighting his addiction.

WATSON: It doesn't seem real because, like I said, he was so full of life and so happy. You know what? He was trying. He really was struggling but trying to get better and trying to fight that.

HESS: Cullins' struggle mirrors what's happening nationwide, as the pandemic has amplified mental health and financial issues. And social isolation has increased the risk of dying from an overdose.

MICHELLE MALONEY: You know, I know of several individuals who had been in recovery, and they lost their structure, their support networks. And most struggled then with wanting to relapse.

HESS: That's Dr. Michelle Maloney, who heads addiction services for Rogers Behavioral Health. The system has locations in nine states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota and California. When people are using substances, they're often hiding it. So even in normal circumstances, families struggle to understand what's going on. Addiction support organizations say that's because addiction is a disease of despair. Paul Earley is the president of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. He says staying in contact with somebody who has a substance use disorder is so important during this time, even if you're angry or you think they're in remission.

PAUL EARLEY: Now is not the time for what we used to call tough love. That is not the approach to use during this difficult time at all because you run the risk of if they're using, especially if they're using injectable drugs, that they could overdose in time.

HESS: Jess Keefe is with the addiction advocacy group Shatterproof. She was living with her brother when he died of a heroin overdose in 2015. She says all families go through a grieving period, asking themselves what they should have done differently. Brandon Cullins overdosed twice before he died, but those times, he wasn't alone. His parents have asked themselves if they were wrong to support his decision to get his own apartment. But Keefe says giving a person with a substance use disorder independence demonstrates love.

JESS KEEFE: When our loved ones are going through this, we want to babysit them (laughter) in these ways. And we want to, you know, keep our eyes on them all the time just to make sure they're going to be OK. And a lot of times, people going through substance use disorders can feel like they're treated paternalistically.

HESS: It's been almost a year since Cullins died. His parents have had to acknowledge his birthday and celebrate Christmas without him. Cullins' popsicle sticks with his messages of affirmation were displayed during his funeral, and empty sticks were available for people to write their own words about Cullins. The Watsons now keep those at their house to remember their son.

For NPR News, this is Corrinne Hess.

(SOUNDBITE OF U.S. GIRLS' "NAVY AND CREAM") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.