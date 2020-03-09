City Visions: ‘Fight of the Century’ celebrates 100 years of the ACLU

This year marks the 100th birthday of the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization dedicated to preserving the rights and freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. Tonight on City Visions, we'll celebrate this historic event with the ACLU of Northern California, as well as Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, local authors and the editors of the new book, Fight of the Century: Writers Reflect on 100 Years of Landmark ACLU Cases.

Fight of the Century is a collection of 40 essays by some of today's most influential writers including Salman Rushdie, Jesmyn Ward, Andrew Sean Greer and tonight's guests. These writers present powerful and sometimes very personal accounts of how pivotal court cases such as Brown v. Board of Education and Roe v. Wade have impacted our civil liberties and rights.

Guests:

Michael Chabon, bestselling and Pulitzer Prize–winning author of numerous books, including The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, and Moonglow.

Abdi Soltani, nationally-recognized civil rights leader and the Executive Director of the ACLU of Northern California.

Ayelet Waldman, former public defender and the author of several books including A Really Good Day, Love and Treasure, and Love and Other Impossible Pursuits. Ayelet is also the editor of Inside This Place, Not of It: Narratives from Women’s Prisons.