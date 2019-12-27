California Officer Cleared In 2nd Fatal Shooting In Months

A Northern California district attorney has declined to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy in 2018. The shooting came just months after the officer and his sergeant opened fire on a 27-year-old man and killed him in 2017.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office deemed that the shooting of teenager Carmen “Spencer” Mendez by Ceres Police Officer Ross Bays to be justified. Bays was also cleared in the fatal 2017 shooting. The city of Ceres has agreed to pay both families a total of $4.1 million in civil settlements.