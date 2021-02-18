 California COVID Vaccine Update: What Questions Do You Have? | KALW
On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. The U.S. has been administering 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average. According to the LA Times tracker, more than 6.2 million doses have been administered in California, with nearly 12% of Californians having received at least one dose. Some people are criticizing the rollout for leaving out certain essential workers. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline who covers public health

Web Resources:

Mercury News, Nico Savidge: California’s new mass-vaccination sites are live. Why is it still so hard to get a shot?

The New York Times, Jill Cowan: Who’s Eligible for the Vaccine in California Right Now? 

 

Kaiser Health News: Vaccines Go Mobile to Keep Seniors From Slipping Through the Cracks

 

Mother Jones, Jackie Flynn Mogensen: America Is Ignoring the Coronavirus Variants at Its Own Peril

