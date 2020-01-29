 California Completes 34 Land Projects To Slow Wildfires | KALW

California Completes 34 Land Projects To Slow Wildfires

By News Producer 1 minute ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California has completed 34 of the forest thinning projects it rushed to finish in the past year as a way to buffer 200 communities at high risk from wildfires.

Photo by Mike DeRusha
Credit This image or file is a work of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers soldier or employee, taken or made as part of that person's official duties. As a work of the U.S. federal government, the image is in the public domain.

His office says two of the projects helped protect Santa Barbara residents during a fire before Thanksgiving. His administration expedited 35 projects in the wake of catastrophic wildfires that devastated communities, including one that nearly leveled the Northern California town of Paradise. Newsom was expected to discuss the projects and other wildfire-related issues, including the future of the state's largest electric utility, during a public interview Wednesday.