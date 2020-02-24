California Bill Would Seal 2 Million Criminal Records

California will consider legislation that would wipe the low-level criminal records of about 2 million people going back decades, part of a lawmaker's second attempt to remove barriers to finding work or housing.

The measure is part of a provision that was removed from a bill approved last year that would expunge records of certain arrests and crimes starting in 2021. Its author, Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat, proposed the new bill on Monday with the backing of district attorneys from San Francisco and San Joaquin County.