Brian Copeland Helps People Fight The Blues In His One-Man Show

The pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health. Brian Copeland wants to help those dealing with depression. His one-man show "The Waiting Period" he shares his personal story about contemplating suicide.

"I say a prayer before I go out and perform it every time. God just let me save one."

Brian's show is free to stream live through The Marsh on various Sundays now through November, including this Sunday at 5 p.m.

