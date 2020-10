Red Flag Warning About Dangerous Fire Conditions In Parts Of The Bay Area / Robot Firefighter Debuts In Los Angeles / Trump Administration Creates "Subcabinet" For Federal Water Issues, Favoring Agriculture Interests / Shasta County COVID-19 Cases Rising In Large Part Because Of College Outbreak / State GOP Changes Labeling On Ballot Drop-Boxes / Judges Side With Rio Nido Roadhouse Over ADA Violation Lawsuit

