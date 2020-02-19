Almanac - Wednesday 2/19/20

It's Chocolate Mint Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of February of 2020

It is the 50th day of the year.

316 days remain until the end of the year

29 days until spring begins

13 days until Super-Tuesday March 3, 2020

and 258 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 6:54 am

and sunset will be at 5:54 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:03 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:08 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:04 am

and the next high tide at 10:18 pm.

The Moon is 15.5% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 125.88° SE↑

Moon Altitude: 5.33°

Moon Distance: 243451 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday Feb 23, 2020 at 7:32 am

Next Full Moon: Monday Mar 9, 2020 at 10:47 am

Next Moonset: Today at 2:16 pm

Today is…

International Tug-of-War Day

Iwo Jima Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Lash Day

National Vet Girls ROCK Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Mexico

Brâncuși Day in Romania

Commemoration of Vasil Levski in Bulgaria

Flag Day in Turkmenistan

Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, India

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1919, the first Pan African Congress meeting is held

– On this day in 1940, legendary singer Smokey Robinson was born

– On this day in 1942, the Tuskegee Airmen were initiated

– On this day in 1992, director John Singleton became the first black nominated for the Academy Award for best director and best screenplay for “Boyz N The Hood.”

– On this day in 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first black gold medalist in the Winter Olympics game, for the two person bobsled event

Also on this day in history…

1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama and confined to Fort Stoddert.

1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.

1942 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs executive order 9066, allowing the United States military to relocate Japanese Americans to internment camps.

1953 – Censorship: Georgia approves the first literature censorship board in the United States.

1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.

1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.

1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.

2002 – NASA's Mars Odyssey space probe begins to map the surface of Mars using its thermal emission imaging system.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish mathematician and astronomer (d. 1543)

1743 – Luigi Boccherini, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1805)

1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1992)

1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (d. 1967)

1924 – Lee Marvin, American actor (d. 1987)

1937 – Terry Carr, American author and educator (d. 1987)

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (d. 1974)

1952 – Amy Tan, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1957 – Dave Stewart, American baseball player and coach

1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer

1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican-American actor, director, and producer

1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer