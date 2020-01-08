Almanac - Wednesday 1/8/20

It's Argyle Day!

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of January of 2020...

It is the eighth day of the year.

358 days remain until the end of the year

71 days until spring begins

55 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 24 days from today)

300 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 26 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:09 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:47 am

The first high tide will be at 8:58 am

The next low tide at 4:00 pm.

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate comes at 11:18 pm.

The Moon is 93.7%; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:289.75° WNW↑

Moon Altitude:8.31°

Moon Distance:237372 mi

We’ll have a Full Moon, also a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

in 2 days on Friday the 10th of January of 2020 at 11:21 am

The January Full Moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.

Wolves tended to howl more often at this time.

This Moon has also been called the Cold Moon

and the Spirit Moon.

Next New Moon: Jan 24, 2020 at 1:42 pm

Next Moonset: Today 5:22 am

Today is Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

World Typing Day

Today is also…

Babinden in Belarus, Russia

Commonwealth Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

On this day in history…

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1835 – The United States national debt is zero for the only time.

1867 – African American men are granted the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight their last battle against the United States Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory.

1889 – Herman Hollerith is issued US patent #395,791 for the 'Art of Applying Statistics' — his punched card calculator.

1904 – The Blackstone Library is dedicated, marking the beginning of the Chicago Public Library system.

1963 – Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is exhibited in the United States for the first time, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1982 – Breakup of the Bell System: AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions.

2002 – President George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act.

2005 – The nuclear sub USS San Francisco collides at full speed with an undersea mountain south of Guam. One man is killed, but the sub surfaces and is repaired.

2011 – The attempted assassination of Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords and subsequent shooting in Casas Adobes, Arizona, in which five people were shot dead.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get share this special day with…

1904 – Tampa Red, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1909 – Evelyn Wood, American author and educator (d. 1995)

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1923 – Larry Storch, American actor and comedian

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist

1935 – Lewis H. Lapham, American publisher, founded Lapham's Quarterly

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977

1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1952 – Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1958 – Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education

1964 – Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player

1984 – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea