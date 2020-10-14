Almanac - Wednesday 10/14/20

Today is Wednesday, the 14th of October of 2020

It is the 288th day of the year.

78 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until winter begins

20 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:32 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55 pm

The first low tide was at 3:53 am

The first high tide will be at 10:51 am

and the next low tide at 4:22 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park at 10:37 pm.

The Moon is 8.1% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon on Friday October 16 at 12:31pm

Today is…

Be Bald and Be Free Day

Emergency Nurses Day

International Top Spinning Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National Fossil Day

National FRUMP Day

national lowercase day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Stop Bullying Day

National Take your Parents to Lunch Day

Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today

Today is also…

the Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar in the Georgian Orthodox Church

Mother's Day in Belarus

National Education Day in Poland, formerly Teachers' Day

Nyerere Day in Tanzania

Second Revolution Day in Yemen

World Standards Day

Defender of Ukraine Day in Ukraine

On this day in history…

1582 – Because of the adoption of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1884 – George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1888 – Louis Le Prince films the first motion picture, Roundhay Garden Scene.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1926 – The children's book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, is first published

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1977 – Anita Bryant gets a pie thrown in her face at a news conference in Des Moines by gay rights activist Tom Higgins for her anti-LGBT commentary.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1900 – W. Edwards Deming, American statistician, author, and academic (d. 1993)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013)

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Natalie Maines, American singer-songwriter

1978 – Usher, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor