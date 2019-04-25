Almanac - Thursday 4/25/19

Today is Thursday, April 25th, 2019. It is the 115th day of the year.. 250 days remain until the end of the year. 57 days until summer begins. 558 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 6 months and 9 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:20 am

and the sun sets at 7:56 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

The first high tide was at 3:57 am

and the next high tide at 6:54 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:04 am

and the final low tide at 11:48 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 36 minutes of daylight today.

Solar transit will be at 1:08 pm.

A medium pollen count today and tomorrow; a medium-to-high pollen count this weekend

The Moon is 63.8% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 158.46° SSE↑

Moon Altitude: 26.44°

Moon Distance: 247268 mi

Next Moonset: Today 11:20 am

Last Quarter Moon in 1 day, Friday 26th of April of 2019 at 3:18 pm

New Moon in 9 days, Saturday the 4th of May of 2019 at 3:45 pm

First Quarter Moon in 16 days, a Saturday the 11th of May of 2019 at 6:12 pm

and a Full Moon in 23 days, Saturday the 18th of May of 2019 at 2:11 pm

Today is…

DNA Day

East Meets West Day

Hairstylists Appreciation Day

National Crayola Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Plumber's Day

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Poem in your Pocket Day

Red Hat Society Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

World Malaria Day

World Penguin Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the First Cabinet of Kurdish Government in Iraqi Kurdistan

Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand

Arbor Day in Germany

Flag Day in Swaziland and Faroe Islands

Freedom Day in Portugal

Liberation Day in Italy and in South Georgia

Military Foundation Day in North Korea

Sinai Liberation Day in Egypt

25 April is the name of a 2015 New Zealand documentary film about the battle of Gallipoli during World War One.

The April 25 Sports Club is the name of a North Korea Soccer team

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1923 – Albert King, African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

…and on this day in history…

1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1945 – Elbe Day: United States and Soviet troops meet in Torgau along the River Elbe, cutting the Wehrmacht of Nazi Germany in two.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helixstructure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1960 – The United States Navy submarine USS Triton completes the first submerged circumnavigation of the globe.

1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1974 – Carnation Revolution: A leftist military coup in Portugal overthrows the authoritarian-conservative Estado Novo regime and establishes a democratic government.

1982 – Israel completes its withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula per the Camp David Accords.

1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings between 500,000 and 800,000 protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

2005 – The final piece of the Obelisk of Axum is returned to Ethiopia after being stolen by the invading Italian army in 1937.