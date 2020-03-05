Almanac - Thursday 3/5/20

Today is Thursday, the 5th of March of 2020...

It is the 65th day of the year.

301 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until spring begins

243 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(7 months and 29 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:34 am

and the sun sets at 6:09 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:17 am

and the next low tide at 2:19 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:12 am

and the next high tide at 9:42 pm.

The Moon is 77.2% visible, A Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 312.97° NW↑

Moon Altitude: -13.29°

Moon Distance: 233352 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 1:38 pm

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Last Quarter Moon in 11 days on a Monday the 16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

New Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 24th of March of 2020 at 1:28 am

First Quarter Moon in 26 days Wednesday the 1st of April of 2020 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Cinco de Marcho

Multiple Personality Day

Nametag Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Hospitalist Day

National Potty Dance Day

Reel Film Day

Today is also…

World Book Day in UK & Ireland

Custom Chief's Day in Vanuatu

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

St Piran's Day in Cornwall

On this day in Women’s History…

Born on this day, March 5, 1885 (d.1959)

Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919, researched African sleeping sickness, awarded the Order of the Crown of Belgium

Born on this day, March 5, 1931 (d.2019)

Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb, record-setting aviator, first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training in 1959 but not allowed to train because of her gender

Also on this day in history…

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1770 – Boston Massacre: Five Americans, including Crispus Attucks, are fatally shot by British troops in an event that would contribute to the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War (also known as the American War of Independence) five years later.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, the .34-caliber.

1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake

1946 – Cold War: Winston Churchill coins the phrase "Iron Curtain" in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1953 – Joseph Stalin, the longest serving leader of the Soviet Union, dies at his Volynskoe dacha in Moscow after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage four days earlier.

1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

1981 – The ZX81, a pioneering British home computer, is launched by Sinclair Research and would go on to sell over 1​1⁄2 million units around the world.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1929 – J. B. Lenoir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1957 – Ray Suarez, American journalist and author

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Afro-French rapper

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress