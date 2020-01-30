Almanac - Thursday 1/30/20

It's Croissant Day...

Today is Thursday, the 30th of January of 2020

It is the 30th day of the year.

336 days remain until the end of the year

33 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 3 days from today)

49 days until spring begins

278 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 4 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:15 am

and sun sets at 5:32 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:16 am

The first low tide will be at 9:04 am

and the next high tide at 2:42 pm.

and the final low tide at the Golden Gate will be at 8:50 pm.

The Moon is 26.9% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 6.93° N↑

Moon Altitude:-52.48°

Moon Distance: 251755 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 10:32 am

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 9 days on Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 16 days Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

New Moon in 23 days on Sunday 23rd of February of 2020 at 7:32 am

Today is…

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…

Day of Azerbaijani customs

Day of Saudade in Brazil

Fred Korematsu Day in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia

Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, and its related observances:

Martyrs' Day in India

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

Start of the Season for Nonviolence January 30 - April 4

On this day in history…

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1956 – African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and politician, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player and theoretician

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1974 – Christian Bale, Welsh actor