Almanac - Monday 1/27/20

Today is Monday, the 27th of January of 2020.

It is the 27th day of the year.

339 days remain until the end of the year.

36 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 5 days from today)

281 days until presidential elections

on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:17 am

and the sun sets at 5:29 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:45 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:30 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:40 am

and the next low tide at 7:07 pm.

The Moon is 6.6% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 58.67° ENE↑

Moon Altitude:-52.50°

Moon Distance: 250176 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 8, 2020 11:33 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Next Moonrise: Today 9:12 am

Today is…

Better Business Communication Day

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

Vietnam Peace Day

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially end the Vietnam War. Colonel William Nolde is killed in action becoming the conflict's last recorded American combat casualty.

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also…

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad in Russia

1944 – World War II: The 900-day Siege of Leningrad is lifted.

1945 – World War II: The Soviet 322nd Rifle Division liberates the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-related observances

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Memorial Day (Italy)

International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust

On this day in history...

1785 – The University of Georgia is founded, the first public university in the United States.

1820 – A Russian expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Petrovich Lazarev discovers the Antarctic continent, approaching the Antarctic coast.

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp

1967 – Apollo program: Astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

1967 – The Soviet Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom sign the Outer Space Treaty in Washington, D.C., banning deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and limiting use of the Moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.

1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.

2011 – Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sana'a

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1919 – Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (d. 1972)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1930 – Bobby "Blue" Bland, American blues singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor