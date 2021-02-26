Almanac - Friday 2/26/21

Today is Friday, the 26th of February, 2021...

It’s the 57th day of the year

308 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:44 am

and the sun sets at 6:02 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 18 minutes of daylight, today.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:42 am

The first high tide will be at 9:33 am

The next low tide at 4:24 pm.

and the final high tide Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 11:08 pm.

The Moon is 99% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

It will be called a Full Moon tomorrow Saturday February 27, 2021 at 12:17 am

Today is…

Carnival Day

For Pete's Sake Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

National Skip the Straw Day

Purim

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

Today is also…

The first day of Ayyám-i-Há in the Baháʼí Faith

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Khojaly Massacre in Azerbaijan

Liberation Day in Kuwait

Saviours' Day in Nation of Islam

On this day in Black History…

On February 26, 1869 – The Fifteenth Amendment guaranteeing the right for African-American men to vote sent to the states for ratification.

Feb 26, 1870 -- Wyatt Outlaw, a Black leader of the Union League in Alamance County, N.C.,was Lynched.

Feb 26, 1877 -- At a conference in the Wormley Hotel in Washington, representatives of Rutherford B. Hayes and representatives of the South negotiated agreement which paved the way for the election of Hayes as president and the withdrawal of federal troops from the South.

Feb. 26, 1926 - Carter G. Woodson started Negro History Week. This week would later become Black History Month.

Feb 26, 1926 -- Theodore "Georgia Deacon" Flowers wins middleweight boxing title.

Feb 26, 1930 -- The Green Pastures, a movie, based on a play, about a Sunday School teacher retelling stories in the bible, opened at the Mansfield Theater in New York City.

Feb 26, 1946 – there was a Race riot, Columbia, Tennessee. Two killed and ten wounded.

Feb 26, 1964 -- On this day, the Kentucky boxer known to all as Cassius Clay, changed his name to Muhammad Ali as he accepted Islam and rejected Christianity. "I believe in the religion of Islam. I believe in Allah and in peace...I'm not a Christian anymore."

Feb 26, 1965 -- Jimmie Lee Jackson, civil rights activist, died of injuries reportedly inflicted by officers in Marion, Alabama.

1966 -- President Lyndon Johnson appoints Andrew Brimmer as the first African-American governor of the Federal Reserve Board.

Feb 26, 1985 -- On this day at the Grammy Awards ceremony, African-American musicians won awards in several categories. Lionel Richie's 'Can't Slow Down' won best album of 1984. Tina Turner's 'What's Love Got to Do With It' took the best record slot and earned her the title Best Female Pop Vocalist. The Pointer Sisters won best Pop Group for 'Jump.'

Feb 26, 2020 -- Ramona Hood becomes Federal Express' First African American Chief Executive Officer in the company’s history.

Black history birthdays include…

Feb 26, 1884 -- Birthday of Congressman James E. O'Hara of North Carolina. First elected March 4, 1833, O'Hara served two terms, the second ending March 3, 1887.

Feb 26, 1877 -- Wallace D. Fard aka Wallace Fard Muhammad /f ə . ˈ r ɑː d/ (born February 26, 1877) was a co-founder of the Nation of Islam.

Feb 26, 1925 -- Robert Franklin Williams (born February 26, 1925, Monroe, North Carolina. Robert Franklin Williams was an American civil rights leader and author best known for serving as president of the Monroe, North Carolina chapter of the NAACP in the 1950s and into 1961. He succeeded in integrating the local public library and swimming pool in Monroe.

Feb 26, 1928 -- Singer "Fats" Domino born

Feb 26, 1933 -- Actor and Comedian Godfrey Cambridge, actor and comedian was born in New York.

1971 -- Grammy Award winning singer Erykah Badu born Erica Abi Wright in South Dallas, Texas. She is considered one of the pioneers of the Neo-Soul genre of music. She has a number of critically acclaimed hits including "On & On", "You Got Me" (with the Roots), "Bag Lady" and "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)" (With Common).



Badu has a son named Seven born in 1997 with ex-partner André 3000 of OutKast fame and a daughter Puma born in 2004 with West Coast rapper the D.O.C..

1975 -- Singer Kyle Norman of the group Jagged Edge was born.

Also on this day in history…

1616 – Galileo Galilei is formally banned by the Roman Catholic Church from teaching or defending the view that the earth orbits the sun.

1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

1929 – President Calvin Coolidge signs an executive order establishing the 96,000 acre Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

1980 – Egypt and Israel establish full diplomatic relations.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: The Tower Commission rebukes President Ronald Reagan for not controlling his national security staff.

1993 – World Trade Center bombing: In New York City, a truck bomb parked below the North Tower of the World Trade Center explodes, killing six and injuring over a thousand people.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1564 – Christopher Marlowe, English playwright, poet and translator (d. 1593)

1802 – Victor Hugo, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1885)

1829 – Levi Strauss, German-American fashion designer, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (d. 1902)

1846 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (d. 1917)

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, American surgeon, co-created Corn flakes (d. 1943)

1861 – Nadezhda Krupskaya, Russian soldier and politician (d. 1939)

1877 – Rudolph Dirks, German-American illustrator (d. 1968)

1887 – William Frawley, American actor and vaudevillian (d. 1966)\

1893 – Wallace Fard Muhammad, American religious leader, founded the Nation of Islam (disappeared 1934)

1908 – Tex Avery, American animator, producer, and voice actor (d. 1980)

1914 – Robert Alda, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1986)

1916 – Jackie Gleason, American actor and singer (d. 1987)

1918 – Theodore Sturgeon, American author and critic (d. 1985)

1920 – Tony Randall, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2004)

1928 – Fats Domino, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2017)

1928 – Ariel Sharon, Israeli general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2014)

1931 – Robert Novak, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1932 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2003)

1949 – Elizabeth George, American author and educator

1949 – Emma Kirkby, English soprano

1953 – Michael Bolton, American singer-songwriter and actor

1954 – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politician, 12th President of Turkey

1958 – Tim Kaine, American lawyer and politician, 70th Governor of Virginia

1971 – Erykah Badu, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress