Almanac - Friday 1/22/21

Today is the birthday of Sam Cooke...

Today Friday, 22th of January of 2021,

It is the 22nd day of the year.

343 days remain until the end of the year

57 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:21 am

and sunset will be at 5:23 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:23 am

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:40 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 8:45 pm.

The Moon is currently 65.5% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 28th of January of 2021 at 11:16 am

Today is…

Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

Celebration of Life Day

Come in From the Cold Day

Dance of the Seven Veils Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Polka Dot Day

Roe vs. Wade Day

Today is also…

Day of Unity of Ukraine

Grandfather's Day in Poland

…on this day in history…

1890 – The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio.

1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1946 – Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency.

1947 – KTLA, the first commercial television station west of the Mississippi River, begins operation in Hollywood.

1963 – The Élysée Treaty of cooperation between France and Germany is signed by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.

1968 – Apollo 5 lifts off carrying the first Lunar module into space.

1973 – In a bout for the world heavyweight boxing championship in Kingston, Jamaica, challenger George Foreman knocks down champion Joe Frazier six times in the first two rounds before the fight is stopped by referee Arthur Mercante.

1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.

2002 – Kmart becomes the largest retailer in United States history to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

2006 – Evo Morales is inaugurated as President of Bolivia, becoming the country's first indigenous president.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1552 – Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618)

1561 – Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626)

1573 – John Donne, English poet and cleric in the Church of England, wrote the Holy Sonnets (d. 1631)

1645 – William Kidd, Scottish sailor and pirate hunter (probable; d. 1701)

1788 – Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824)

1849 – August Strindberg, Swedish novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1875 – D. W. Griffith, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1891 – Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1937)

1893 – Conrad Veidt, German-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1943)

1898 – Ross Barnett, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of Mississippi (d. 1987)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1904 – George Balanchine, Georgian-American dancer, choreographer, and director, co-founded the New York City Ballet (d. 1983)

1909 – Ann Sothern, American actress and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – U Thant, Burmese educator and diplomat, 3rd United Nations Secretary-General (d. 1974)

1911 – Bruno Kreisky, Austrian lawyer and politician, 22nd Chancellor of Austria (d. 1990)

1920 – Irving Kristol, American journalist, author, and academic, founded The National Interest (d. 2009)

1923 – Diana Douglas, British-American actress (d. 2015)

1924 – J. J. Johnson, American trombonist and composer (d. 2001)

1931 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1932 – Piper Laurie, American actress

1934 – Bill Bixby, American actor and director (d. 1993)

1934 – Graham Kerr, English chef and author

1937 – Joseph Wambaugh, American police officer and author

1946 – Malcolm McLaren, English singer-songwriter and manager (d. 2010)

1953 – Jim Jarmusch, American director and screenwriter

1959 – Linda Blair, American actress