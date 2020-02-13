On this edition of Your Call, we speak with veteran journalist Monique El-Faizy, co-author of the new book, All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.

She offers a detailed account of how Donald Trump uses wealth and power to abuse women. The book details more than a dozen new allegations against Trump by women who’ve never spoken out before. El-Faizy says the system has allowed this behavior to go on for decades.

Guest:

Monique El-Faizy, Paris-based journalist and author of All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator

Web Resources:

