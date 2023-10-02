Plans called for developing SF DMV site

The California Department of Housing and Community Development – together with the DMV and the Department of General Services – gave notice on Thursday that they are seeking developers to redevelop the state-owned property in the heart of San Francisco into a mixed-use development that delivers housing and a new DMV field office.

Respondents have until Nov. 22 to submit plans, according to the notice.

With a lot size just shy of 100,000 square feet, the DMV site is one the few large-scale sites suitable for housing in the geographic center of San Francisco. Development here would contribute to geographic equity in affordable housing citywide, according to the office of District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston.

They add that as state-owned property, the site provides a cost-effective opportunity for large-scale affordable housing development without the upfront cost of acquiring the land.

Preston said in a statement Friday: "As San Francisco takes on ambitious new targets for affordable housing, it makes perfect sense to prioritize publicly-owned sites like the DMV property for housing that serves low-income San Franciscans and their families, something that the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support.”

Last November, Preston introduced a resolution urging state officials to prioritize affordable housing on the DMV site. Following introduction, Assemblymember Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat, convened a meeting with Preston and representatives from state agencies, including the DMV and the DGS.