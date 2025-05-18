New Twist in Engardio Recall Effort / Arts Orgs Reel From NEA Grant Cancellations / Gilded Age SF

Segment A: A new twist in the effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio.

Guest: Han Li, Politics Reporter from the SF Standard

Segment B: Local arts organizations had their funding from the National Endowment of the Arts cancelled. Can arts in the Bay survive?

Guests: Ed Decker, Founding Director of New Conservatory Theater

Julie Rulyak Steinberg, Executive Director of Community Music Center.

New NEA Priorities:



Elevate the Nation’s HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and Hispanic Serving Institutions

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence

Foster AI competency

Empower houses of worship to serve communities

Assist with disaster recovery

Foster skilled trade jobs

Make America healthy again

Support the military and veterans

Support tribal communities

Make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful

Support the economic development of Asian American communities Segment C: Gary Krist will discuss his new book Trespassers at the Golden Gate: A True Account of Love, Murder, and Madness in Gilded-Age San Francisco.

