New Twist in Engardio Recall Effort / Arts Orgs Reel From NEA Grant Cancellations / Gilded Age SF
Segment A: A new twist in the effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio.
Guest: Han Li, Politics Reporter from the SF Standard
Segment B: Local arts organizations had their funding from the National Endowment of the Arts cancelled. Can arts in the Bay survive?
Guests: Ed Decker, Founding Director of New Conservatory Theater
Julie Rulyak Steinberg, Executive Director of Community Music Center.
New NEA Priorities:
- Elevate the Nation’s HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and Hispanic Serving Institutions
- Celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence
- Foster AI competency
- Empower houses of worship to serve communities
- Assist with disaster recovery
- Foster skilled trade jobs
- Make America healthy again
- Support the military and veterans
- Support tribal communities
- Make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful
Support the economic development of Asian American communities
Segment C: Gary Krist will discuss his new book Trespassers at the Golden Gate: A True Account of Love, Murder, and Madness in Gilded-Age San Francisco.
Host: Fred Pitts
Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Heather Hughes