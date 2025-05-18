© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
New Twist in Engardio Recall Effort / Arts Orgs Reel From NEA Grant Cancellations / Gilded Age SF

Published May 18, 2025 at 2:57 PM PDT
National Endowment for the Arts
Segment A: A new twist in the effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio.
Guest: Han Li, Politics Reporter from the SF Standard

Segment B: Local arts organizations had their funding from the National Endowment of the Arts cancelled.  Can arts in the Bay survive?
Guests: Ed Decker, Founding Director of New Conservatory Theater
Julie Rulyak Steinberg, Executive Director of Community Music Center. 

New NEA Priorities:

  • Elevate the Nation’s HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and Hispanic Serving Institutions
  • Celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence
  • Foster AI competency
  • Empower houses of worship to serve communities
  • Assist with disaster recovery
  • Foster skilled trade jobs
  • Make America healthy again
  • Support the military and veterans
  • Support tribal communities
  • Make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful

  • Support the economic development of Asian American communities

    Segment C: Gary Krist will discuss his new book Trespassers at the Golden Gate: A True Account of Love, Murder, and Madness in Gilded-Age San Francisco.

Host: Fred Pitts
Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Heather Hughes

