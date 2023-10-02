Laphonza Butler appointed to succeed Feinstein in Senate

Newsom named Laphonza Butler as California’s new senator. The 45-year-old Butler will become the first Black lesbian to serve in Congress in history and the first openly LGBTQ senator from California.

A longtime union organizer, Butler is the president of the political action committee, Emily’s List, which works to elect Democratic women. The Mississippi native is a longtime advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement, Newsom called Butler “an advocate for women and girls, a second-generation fighter for working people.” He added that Butler “ represents the best of California.” The governor added that his Senate pick would support many of the same issues that Feinstein championed, including reproductive freedom, equal protection under the law, and gun violence.

According to the Governor's office, Butler hails from a working-class family and her father died when she was a teenager. Her mother became the sole provider for the household and worked as a classroom aide, a home care provider, a security guard and a bookkeeper to support Butler and her two siblings.

In naming Butler, Newsom made good on a May pledge to name an African American woman as Feinstein’s successor. Butler will be caretaker, Newsom’s office added, who will not seek election next year, when Feinstein’s term ends.

Three Congressmembers – Rep. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter – are already campaigning for Democratic nomination for the Senate seat. Newsom had promised not to name any of them to succeed Feinstein, arguing that it might give one of the Democrats an unfair advantage.