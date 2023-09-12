Former mayors hold roundtable on guaranteed income

The roundtable discussion will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Theatre, at 3200 Grand Ave. in Oakland.

The event is part of the group's Guaranteed Income Works national tour and will include a screening of the documentary feature film "It's Basic" which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023 and follows guaranteed income recipients from pilots across the nation.

The group said on Monday: "The film explores the power of cash and the importance of dignity, through the eyes of guaranteed income recipients who have experienced firsthand the life-altering effects of financial stability."

Alisha Roe, a recipient of the Oakland Resilient Families program, will participate in the roundtable discussion.

Oakland Resilient Families was a guaranteed income pilot program which provided 600 randomly selected Oakland families with low incomes and at least one child under 18 a guaranteed income of $500 per month for at least 18 months. It concluded in June.

The program began with former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's pledge to bring a guaranteed income pilot to the city when she joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income as a founding mayor in the summer of 2020. Oakland Resilient Families is funded through philanthropic donations and run by a collaboration of local community-based organizations.