San Francisco pledges more affordable homes for teachers

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced Tuesday that the city will build more than 135 new units of affordable housing for education workers.

The city has allocated $32 million to two development projects: a rental housing project on Golden Gate Avenue near Civic Center and below-market-rate homes for sale at Mission and 18th Street. Maximum rents and prices for the new units will be set between 40 percent and 140 percent of area median income.

If developers can cover remaining financing gaps, construction could begin as soon as next year. Anne Stanley, communications manager for the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, said her office is confident developers can come up with the money.

The city will give preference to educators employed by the SF Unified School District and SF Community College District when assessing rental applications.

San Francisco’s first dedicated affordable housing project for teachers broke ground last fall in the Outer Sunset and is currently under construction. These new projects will be the city’s second and third teacher housing developments.

All three are part of Mayor Breed’s plan to fulfill the state mandate that San Francisco must create 82,000 new units of housing by 2031.