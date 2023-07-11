Pier 94’s “Site F” homeless shelter to remain open

On Monday, Supervisor Shammann Walton announced that Pier 94’s Site F will remain open for the time being, thanks to a tentative deal between the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the Port of San Francisco.

The verbal agreement — which has not yet been put down in writing — will ensure that the site stays open on a month-to-month basis, until shelter operations are eventually stopped sometime in the future.

“They have their own restrooms, they have their own showers, they have cooking facilities, they have electricity," Supervisor Shamann Walton said. "There’s really not a site like that, and to shut down something that is providing this level of housing along with services in the middle of a homelessness crisis is just ridiculous.”

Site F currently houses 82 people. More than 300 have received its services since its three years in operation. Site F opened as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is still no clear timeline on when the agreement will be put in writing, or when Site F will have to eventually shut down.

