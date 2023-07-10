© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

SFPD arrested dozens of teens at annual skateboarding event

KALW | By Laura Isaza
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT
Dolores Street
CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0)
/
Wikimedia Commons
Dolores Street

The San Francisco Police Department arrested several teenagers this weekend in the Mission during an annual skateboarding event.

The teens were gathered near Dolores Park for the annual event known as the “hill bomb” – where hundreds gather each year to watch skateboarders race down Dolores Street

Early Saturday evening, police arrived at the scene in riot helmets and initially blocked intersections, before corralling dozens of skaters and young onlookers, according to Mission Local. More than 100 officers were present.

In a statement, SFPD said that a total of 113 people were arrested – 81 juveniles and 32 adults. They face misdemeanor charges of inciting riot, conspiracy, and failure to disperse.

Sergeant Stephen Benzinger told Mission Local that the operation was a concerted effort to arrest people, who remained on the scene after dispersal orders were given.

CBS News reported that the SFPD Union described those at the event as “a mob of juveniles and adults hell-bent on destruction.”

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered outside of the SFPD’s Mission police station to protest.

Kevin Ortiz, president of the SF Latinx Democratic Club issued a statement on behalf of the organization that said, “we will not stand for any form of unnecessary police violence.” The group has called for the Police Commission and the Department of Police Accountability to investigate last weekend’s events.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Laura Isaza
Laura Isaza is an audio journalist primarily covering climate and the environment. Born and raised in the Seattle area, she came to the Bay to attend UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. On her off time, you'll most likely find her skiing up and down mountains or attempting to climb rocks.
See stories by Laura Isaza