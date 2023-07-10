SFPD arrested dozens of teens at annual skateboarding event

The San Francisco Police Department arrested several teenagers this weekend in the Mission during an annual skateboarding event.

The teens were gathered near Dolores Park for the annual event known as the “hill bomb” – where hundreds gather each year to watch skateboarders race down Dolores Street

Early Saturday evening, police arrived at the scene in riot helmets and initially blocked intersections, before corralling dozens of skaters and young onlookers, according to Mission Local . More than 100 officers were present.

In a statement , SFPD said that a total of 113 people were arrested – 81 juveniles and 32 adults. They face misdemeanor charges of inciting riot, conspiracy, and failure to disperse.

Sergeant Stephen Benzinger told Mission Local that the operation was a concerted effort to arrest people, who remained on the scene after dispersal orders were given.

CBS News reported that the SFPD Union described those at the event as “a mob of juveniles and adults hell-bent on destruction.”

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered outside of the SFPD’s Mission police station to protest.