SF County Transportation Authority seeks public input on projects

In November, Proposition L passed with nearly 72 percent of the vote in San Francisco, extending the city's half-cent sales tax and putting in place a new plan for how to spend tax revenue on transportation programs without increasing the tax rate.

The proposition is projected to allocate more than two-and-a-half billion dollars in half-cent sales tax revenue to transportation investments over the course of 30 years.

On Tuesday, the authority held a virtual town hall to ask how people want the money spent.

Senior transportation planner Mike Pickford told Bay City News, "This feedback that you're providing is not just going to be put on the shelf. We are sharing this with our partner agencies, and we will be looking at how the projects they are proposing over the next five years compared to what we've heard from you."

The majority of speakers highlighted the need for improvements in the Bayview District -- one of the designated "equity priority communities" set by the authority's board to determine which areas need equitable access and improvements to transit.

The transportation authority also opened a survey for public input, which will close June 30.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors serves as the governing board overseeing the agency.