Rohnert Park police launch anti-hate campaign for Pride Month

Under the Safe Space anti-hate campaign, police will hand out decals to organizations and businesses that agree to provide a space for anyone who feels threatened by a hate incident near their premises.

By displaying the Safe Space decal on their windows, these organizations are signifying that they will call or assist people in calling 9-1-1 during a hate crime, allow victims to enter their property until police arrive, and that they will assist police in reporting all details about hate crimes if they see them.

Rohnert Park City Manager Marcela Piedra said. "Their safety and welfare are at the forefront of our mission. The Safe Space anti-hate program is just one initiative that we can implement in Rohnert Park that not only symbolizes that our city will not tolerate violence of this kind but also puts this principle into tangible action by protecting our people and holding the person who perpetrates the action accountable."