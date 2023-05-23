San Francisco picks nation’s first drag laureate

Drollinger will serve as an ambassador for the city's LGBTQ+, nightlife, arts and entertainment communities, and produce programs highlighting the art, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Drollinger owns the local nightclub OASIS and performs in shows such as The Golden Girls Live.

In a statement, Drollinger said: "I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen as San Francisco's Drag Laureate, and I am proud to live in a City that is pioneering this position while other parts of the US and the world might not be supportive of Drag."

Drollinger added that the new role “will build bridges and create partnerships, while elevating and celebrating the Art of Drag.”

The Drag Laureate of San Francisco is a joint program between the Mayor's Office, the San Francisco Public Library and the Human Rights Commission.

Drollinger was selected by an 11-member review committee from various city agencies. Eligibility was based on being a San Francisco resident, having knowledge of the city's Drag history, and a background in community engagement, activism, and philanthropy.

The Drag Laureate receives a $55,000 stipend from the public library over an 18-month period to help execute the support work and community engagement required from the position, according to the Mayor's Office.