New driverless shuttle service begins in Contra Costa County

The Bishop Ranch Autonomous Shuttle Program will run through fall 2023, providing free, driverless electric shuttles to four key destinations within San Ramon's Bishop Ranch business park.

Contra Costa Transportation Authority , or CCTA, said the program will be available to the community from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Bishop Ranch PRESTO shuttle will take passengers along a route with four stops throughout Bishop Ranch and City Center. The shuttles hold up to eight passengers, plus an attendant, and have a maximum speed limit of 15 miles per hour.

CCTA said the service is family-friendly, but riders under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

PRESTO is a new suite of mobility options that will include bike share, scooter share, and express bus service in addition to autonomous shuttles.

CCTA said PRESTO will prepare the Bay Area for the future of transportation and increase transit options for all, including transportation-challenged and underserved communities in Contra Costa County.

CCTA Board Chair Federal Glove said in a statement that the autonomous shuttles are low speed and zero-emission and hopes that they will reduce pollution and traffic congestion.

The program is funded in part by an $8 million grant award from the Federal Highway Administration.