Another ‘atmospheric river’ sweeps through Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for another atmospheric river to bring significant rain and multiple impacts, including mudslides, downed trees and powerlines.

A flood watch and high wind warning is in effect through early Wednesday morning.

PG&E said more than 16,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by late this morning due to storm-related issues. The South Bay had the most outages, with more than 8,600 customers affected. Another 4,200 customers without power in the North Bay, about 2,100 on the Peninsula, more than 800 in the East Bay and 217 in San Francisco,

The storm has also already resulted in travel delays to and around the Bay Area.

For commuters, BART trains are running with 20 minute delays today morning because of wet weather. The transit agency is asking commuters to plan for extra travel time as trains run at slower speeds.

In San Francisco, the F Market cable car will be replaced by buses between the Ferry Building and FIsherman's Wharf due to flooding on the tracks near the Embarcadero.

Meanwhile, at San Francisco International Airport, heavy winds are expected to slow arrivals, as the Federal Aviation Administration initiated a ground stop program that will see domestic arrivals delayed by an average of 80 minutes.