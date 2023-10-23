California’s population declines; international migration increases

People are leaving California, now more than ever. Where are they going? Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida are among the most popular destinations for relocation, according to the “American Community Survey” — from the US Census — which gathers local population data to help people understand their communities.

San Francisco, specifically, has seen an overall dip in population since 2020, after experiencing one of the largest COVID-related population losses in the U.S. The city has seen a significant decrease in the number of adults 25 and older without a college degree — 14 percent in the past three years. Prior to 2020, this population was on the rise.

This data — coupled with decreasing births and an aging population — projects that San Francisco will still fall short of pre-pandemic population levels, even by 2060.

One population group that is on the rise in California: international migrants. Between 2021 and 2022, California received 126,000 international migrants — more than any other state.

