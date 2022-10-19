© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Stolen Year

Published October 19, 2022
Carolina Cuadros, tbh producer
I quickly realized that normalizing mental health conversations through my podcasts brought me a satisfaction greater than any A+ ever could.
We are currently living in the aftershocks of the stolen year– the quarantine and lockdown. We all spent excessive time in isolation, and the abundance of loneliness led many people to struggle with their mental health. We have repeatedly heard the context from reporters, government officials, and education experts, but today, we are going to listen from teenagers themselves. Carlmont High School senior Carolina Cuadros reports on how online learning and school closure impacted students’ mental health.

