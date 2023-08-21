© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
tbh: by, about, and for teenagers

Unlocking the potential of wellness centers

By Jamareion Adrow
Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
"If you need help, know that I was like you at one point, and the wellness center dramatically changed my life…this time last year to now…has been a major change for me, physically and mentally. Don’t be afraid to reach out. My goal is to show people that they’re not alone."
Recent Independence High School graduate, Jamareion Adrow, was guided through high school with the help of his school's wellness center. Now, he's advocating for better resources and encouraging his peers to take advantage of their schools' wellness centers.

