Devon Strolovitch: Thank you for indulging my Dylan nerd.

Every Sunday, Devon Strolovitch of Fog City Blues picks a theme for his listeners. It may be around songs by an artist that will be performing live in the Bay Area or around current events (an upcoming theme is “Music of Moses, matzah, and movin' on up out of Egypt”). On this episode of On Repeat, Devon brought a little Bob Dylan appreciation. Listen to the episode to hear him nerd out.

“I don't want to play anything arbitrary.”

Intro: Bob Dylan - “San Francisco Bay Blues”

Song 1: Bob Dylan - “Visions of Johanna [Take 4 Complete]”

“One of my all time favorites that I play along to on guitar a lot.”

Song 2: Bob Dylan - “Shelter from the Storm”

“This version from New Orleans is just slow and burning, and it's the one piece that he plays slide guitar”

Song 3: Bob Dylan - “Marchin’ Out of the City (Outtake from ‘Time Out of My Mind Sessions’ Version 1)”

“ it happened to be released a month after he had some heart issues. So it was seen as this ‘he's back from the dead’ album.”

