Street Spirit Turns Thirty

Today, we celebrate a small local publication reaching 30 years in print, Street Spirit! They are a monthly newspaper that reports on and is sold by the east bay unhoused community.

Three decades is special, but there was a period where the paper ran into funding issues and went out of print. We hear from Executive Director Alastair Boone about how they were able to navigate the paper to a successful return to print with community support.

To mark this milestone, Street Spirit recently hosted a panel about the legacy grassroots media, featuring representatives from San Francisco’s “Street Sheet” and the “Black Panther.”

And, Alastair talks to us about the work Street Spirit and KALW are doing together to report on homelessness and to make sure that all voices in the Bay have an opportunity to be heard.

Alastair Boone is KALW's Homelessness Beat Reporter. You can listen to some of her stories here:

