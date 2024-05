The Golden Gate Bridge turns 87 next week, and today we have a story that started — for us — on that iconic bridge, with a low hum that was "born" in 2020. That tale led us to a much bigger story, which we bring you today. The Hum is a mysterious low pitch noise that is only heard by 2% of people worldwide. It's annoyed residents in San Francisco's Sunset District. So, in this story, we get to the bottom of this strange global phenomenon.