Crosscurrents

Prison’s Secret Santas

Published December 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM PST
The Uncuffed crew at San Quentin in 2019: Greg Eskridge, Edmond Richardson, Thanh Tran, Chanthon Bun, Nate McKinney, and Tommy "Shakur" Ross
The Uncuffed crew at San Quentin in 2019: Greg Eskridge, Edmond Richardson, Thanh Tran, Chanthon Bun, Nate McKinney, and Tommy "Shakur" Ross

Winter holidays can bring a mixed set of emotions for people in prisons. The pain of missing family can be even greater than usual. But it’s also a time when people in prison come together to make the best of their situation.

Today, we’re going to devote our show to rebroadcast an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, that our team recorded at Solano and San Quentin State prisons recorded in 2019. It’s a reminder of the acts of kindness and resilience that can happen even under the hardest circumstances.

