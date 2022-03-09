Bishop Woods' Berkeley Church / Sights & Sounds: Aiden Thomas
We examine the impacts of COVID and gentrification at one church in Berkeley. Then, Oakland writer Aiden Thomas makes history as a trans author with his groundbreaking paranormal novel. And Bay Area author and artist Michelle Rial reads from her illustrated book about looking for answers for things that don’t change.
- COVID and gentrification: Bishop K.R. Woods is leading his church through both
- Sights & Sounds: Aiden Thomas
- New Arrivals: Michelle Rial