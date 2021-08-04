© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

Noe Kasali On Funeral Rituals During Ebola

Published August 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM PDT

COVID-19 stopped people around the world from gathering for over a year. There’s a lot of talk about the toll this has taken on our collective mental health. Especially for people who are grieving and can’t access comforting rituals. Years ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 38-year old Noe Kasali helped survivors of the Ebola epidemic grieve THEIR losses. When they weren’t allowed to attend in-person burials, Kasali relied on his faith, innovation and his own experiences to help people heal.

Crosscurrents
Cheryl Devall
See stories by Cheryl Devall
Judy Silber
Shaina Shealy