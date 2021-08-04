Noe Kasali On Funeral Rituals During Ebola

COVID-19 stopped people around the world from gathering for over a year. There’s a lot of talk about the toll this has taken on our collective mental health. Especially for people who are grieving and can’t access comforting rituals. Years ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 38-year old Noe Kasali helped survivors of the Ebola epidemic grieve THEIR losses. When they weren’t allowed to attend in-person burials, Kasali relied on his faith, innovation and his own experiences to help people heal.

