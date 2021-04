When you’re the one in your family who ‘made it’ sometimes there’s an expectation to share your wealth and help relatives. Black communities call it the Black Tax. Whether you’re African American, or a Black immigrant, it’s the feeling of obligation that comes with prosperity. Today, an episode from The Stoop podcast. Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.