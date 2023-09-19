Jeanine Nicholson is chief to one of the country’s busiest fire departments

“This is the San Francisco Fire Department and we are the last line of defense for a lot of people these days. There is a lot of suffering out there. We have to get the job done. And we do get the job done."

Growing up as woman in the '70s and '80s, Jeanine Nicholson never thought she could be a firefighter in the first place. After being in the field for more than 20 years, Nicholson now takes the reins as chief of San Francisco’s fire department.

Today, we hear about her experiences in the field, the challenges of being a firefighter, and the transition from fighting fires to being behind a desk.

This interview aired in the September 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.