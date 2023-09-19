© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
@WORK
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.

Jeanine Nicholson is chief to one of the country’s busiest fire departments

KALW | By Hamza Fahmy
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
SF fire chief Jeanine Nicholson talks at a press conference from 2019 in San Francisco, Calif.
“This is the San Francisco Fire Department and we are the last line of defense for a lot of people these days. There is a lot of suffering out there. We have to get the job done. And we do get the job done."

Growing up as woman in the '70s and '80s, Jeanine Nicholson never thought she could be a firefighter in the first place. After being in the field for more than 20 years, Nicholson now takes the reins as chief of San Francisco’s fire department.

Today, we hear about her experiences in the field, the challenges of being a firefighter, and the transition from fighting fires to being behind a desk.

This interview aired in the September 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Personal Stories @WORKCrosscurrents
Hamza Fahmy
Hamza is an international student at UC Berkeley that runs the news department at his college’s radio station. Outside of work, you’ll find him drawing, reading a book, or spending too much time watching soccer.
